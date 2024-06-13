Pakistan urges global action to hold Israel accountable for war crimes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called for global action to hold Israel accountable for its grave crimes, urging the international community to push for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.

During her weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch emphasised the need to end the war on the people of Palestine.

She highlighted the importance of the recent report by the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem and Israel.

The spokesperson stated that the Commission’s findings confirmed reports of Israeli war crimes, including the use of starvation as a method of warfare, murder or willful killing, intentional attacks against civilians, forcible transfer, torture, and inhumane and cruel punishment.

Addressing the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch commemorated the victims of the 1991 Chota Bazaar massacre in Srinagar.

She noted that the 33rd anniversary of the massacre was observed on Tuesday, marking the incident with India’s Central Reserve Police Force personnel opening fire on civilians, resulting in the deaths of 32 civilians and injuries to 22 others.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to providing political, diplomatic, and moral support to the Kashmiri people for a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

In response to a question, she mentioned that Pakistan and Afghanistan are engaged in discussions to enhance trade mechanisms. “The two countries have agreed to implement arrangements that facilitate trade vehicles, drivers, and helpers from both sides,” she said.