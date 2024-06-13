Entertainment

Dhoni should mentor Pakistani cricket squad, says Mani

By News Desk

In light of disappointing performances by the Pakistan cricket team, actor Salman Saquib Sheikh a.k.a Mani have joined the chorus of critics.

Mani took to his Instagram Story to share his thoughts on the team’s recent struggles. Mani’s critique centred around what he perceives as a psychological issue, specifically the admiration Pakistani players have for Indian athletes and the influence of Indian cinema on Pakistani culture.

“It’s time for Pakistan to rethink its strategy! We’re obsessed with Indian films and our players idolize Indian athletes,” Mani wrote in his Instagram Story. “The issue is psychological. Let’s take it to the next level and bring in a mentor like the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni to help us finally beat India on the field!”

 

