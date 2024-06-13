NATIONAL

Requirement of ‘B-Form’ for admission in Federal Government schools abolished

By News Desk

The government has abolished the requirement for a ‘B-Form’ for admission in federal government schools.

It is worth noting that one of the major reasons for the increasing number of out-of-school children was the B-Form.

Secretary of Education Mohiuddin Wani stated that this requirement disproportionately affected vulnerable populations.

“For these reasons, it has been decided to abolish the previously mandatory B-Form requirement for admission”, he said.

All children living in Islamabad, regardless of their documentation status, will be eligible for admission in government schools.

The Secretary of Education said that our goal is to ensure that every child has access to quality education.

News Desk
News Desk

