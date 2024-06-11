PTI initiates move towards dialogue with govt to ease political tensions

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar on Tuesday announced that party founder Imran Khan has approved the initiation talks with the government.

Speaking to journalists outside Adiala jail, Gohar stated, “We conveyed to the PTI founder the necessity of dialogue as the rift is growing. He concurred with us.”

Gohar noted that Khan is open to dialogue, expressing willingness to reconcile and move past previous grievances. “Imran Khan has often said, ‘I am ready to forgive what happened to me,'” reiterated Gohar.

When questioned about the potential role of the Supreme Court in facilitating these talks, Gohar mentioned, “The Supreme Court’s suggestion is being considered, but the decision to negotiate is PTI’s own.”

He clarified that Khan did not send any formal request to the Supreme Court regarding negotiations but that the party would respond to the suggestion.

Gohar also mentioned that PTI plans to initiate discussions with Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai. “We have alliances that we need to involve,” he noted. “Negotiations can also take place at the alliance level, but PTI can proceed independently as well.”

He reiterated that the party has always been open to dialogue, stating, “We have never refused to negotiate. The ice is breaking. We want things to improve.” Gohar stressed that this initiative should not be seen as a compromise but as a step towards resolution.

This statement comes after Imran Khan reportedly decided to soften his stance, instructing PTI leaders to engage with political entities both inside and outside Parliament to alleviate the ongoing political tension. Sources informed Geo News that PTI leadership has been directed to initiate talks with various political parties, enhancing relationships within the ruling coalition government.

Gohar also revealed that the PTI founder met with lawyers and discussed being restricted from communicating with his sons.

Khan’s decision follows his interaction with Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa during a Supreme Court hearing on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law amendments. CJP Isa had suggested that Khan engage with Parliament to help resolve Pakistan’s issues, emphasizing the need for the country to move forward.

According to sources, Khan has authorised a three-member PTI committee to establish contact with the establishment, signifying a move towards dialogue and potential reconciliation.