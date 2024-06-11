NATIONAL

Security forces eliminate 11 militants in response to IED attack

By News Desk

Security forces have killed at least 11 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province (K-P), according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The overnight operation, which took place on 10-11 June, was launched in response to an improvised explosive device (IED) blast that killed seven soldiers on June 9, including Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas and Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir.

ISPR reported that Pakistan Army troops effectively targeted the militants’ positions, resulting in the deaths of 11 terrorists and the destruction of multiple hideouts.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area, and perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice,” the military wing’s statement said.

President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the security forces personnel.

In a statement released by the President’s Secretariat Press Wing, he paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of the Pakistan Army and prayed for the elevation of their ranks in the hereafter. “The nation will never forget the sacrifices of its sons and Shuhada,” he stated.

Premier Shehbaz on Monday vowed to eradicate Pakistan’s enemies during the funeral of Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas, who was martyred in a terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat. Shaheed Captain Faraz Ilyas, 26 years old, belonged to the village Rai Kalan, Kasur, and laid down his life valiantly while performing his duties in Lakki Marwat.

Previous article
PTI initiates move towards dialogue with govt to ease political tensions
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sindh Police SHOs to manage Rs4.5bn budget independently

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon announced on Tuesday that station head officers (SHOs) in the province will receive a...

PTI protests as Mandviwalla becomes chairman Senate Finance Committee

Pakistan urges UN for immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

Indian actor found dead in apartment

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.