Security forces eliminate 11 militants in response to IED attack

Security forces have killed at least 11 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province (K-P), according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The overnight operation, which took place on 10-11 June, was launched in response to an improvised explosive device (IED) blast that killed seven soldiers on June 9, including Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas and Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir.

ISPR reported that Pakistan Army troops effectively targeted the militants’ positions, resulting in the deaths of 11 terrorists and the destruction of multiple hideouts.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area, and perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice,” the military wing’s statement said.

President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the security forces personnel.

In a statement released by the President’s Secretariat Press Wing, he paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of the Pakistan Army and prayed for the elevation of their ranks in the hereafter. “The nation will never forget the sacrifices of its sons and Shuhada,” he stated.

Premier Shehbaz on Monday vowed to eradicate Pakistan’s enemies during the funeral of Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas, who was martyred in a terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat. Shaheed Captain Faraz Ilyas, 26 years old, belonged to the village Rai Kalan, Kasur, and laid down his life valiantly while performing his duties in Lakki Marwat.