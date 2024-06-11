Budget to be presented tomorrow by Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced that the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 will be presented in Parliament on June 12 (Wednesday).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the budget which has been formulated while ‘considering’ the existing challenges being faced by the economy at domestic and international fronts.

“The budget will be aimed at mitigating the people’s sufferings, transforming the agriculture sector, promoting information technology (IT), and boosting exports,” the government sources said.

The government also claimed that in addition to fiscal management, revenue mobilisation, measures for economic stabilization and growth, reduction in non-development expenditures, job creation and people-friendly policies for the socioeconomic prosperity of the country would feature in the budget.

The preparations for the announcement of the federal budget for fiscal year 2024-25 continued in full swing in accordance with the prescribed timelines.

The budget is being prepared in close coordination among all the departments and ministries involved in the budget-related events, including the presentation of the budget in the Parliament and launching of the Economic Survey.

It is pertinent to mention here that the budget is being presented when Pakistan is deliberating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a package of up to $8 billion.