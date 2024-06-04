Govt considers ‘doing away with’ Saturday weekly off

Cabinet Division seeks recommendations from all ministries

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is considering a proposal to abolish Saturday weekly off to restore six-day work week in the government offices and the Cabinet Division has sought recommendations from all ministries.

The federal cabinet had introduced two-day weekly holidays in the government offices in 2022 under the energy conservation plan.

According to sources privy to the development, the Cabinet Division will refer the recommendations to the federal cabinet for the final decision.

The sources were of the view that that though the two-day weekly holidays in public office were aimed at energy conservation, it failed to produce the desired result s.

They claimed the cabinet session will mull over abolishing the Saturday off-day after the Eidul Azha holidays.

The previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government had given the go-ahead to restore weekly off on Saturday in government offices as part of the energy conservation plan.

Moreover, the protests of the government employees had also forced the then federal government to take back its previous decision to restore six-day work which was taken in May 2022.