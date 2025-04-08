Prince Harry Arrives In UK On Crucial Mission Amid King Charles’ Health Woes

Prince Harry has arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London for a two-day hearing regarding his legal challenge over security arrangements during his visits to the UK. The Duke of Sussex, who flew into London solo on Sunday, was photographed entering the court on Tuesday morning dressed in a navy suit, white shirt, and blue tie.

The hearing concerns the decision by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) in February 2020, which determined Harry would receive a different level of taxpayer-funded protection after stepping back from his royal duties. The Home Office has argued that Ravec’s decision to provide “bespoke” protection based on his current status is valid, while Harry’s legal team contends that this ruling was unfair.

In February 2023, High Court judge Sir Peter Lane rejected Harry’s claim, stating that Ravec’s decision was not irrational. This latest legal challenge coincides with the state visit to Italy by King Charles and Queen Camilla. While it remains unclear if Harry met with his father during his time in London, Charles and Camilla are set to undertake several engagements, including a State Banquet in Rome on April 9 to mark their 20th wedding anniversary.

The royal couple will also visit key sites in Italy, including the Colosseum and Ravenna, while commemorating the anniversary of the city’s liberation from Nazi occupation.