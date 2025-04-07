BSEK announces dates for Matriculation exams

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has officially announced the schedule for the upcoming 9th and 10th-grade examinations. According to a statement released by the board, the exams will commence on April 8.

A total of 375,000 students are expected to appear for the exams, and to accommodate them, 499 examination centres have been established across Karachi. The list of these centres is available on the BSEK’s official website.

The BSEK chairman confirmed that all students have received their computerized admit cards. He further emphasized that strict security measures will be implemented at the exam centres, including a complete ban on mobile phones and electronic devices. Any gadgets found with students will be confiscated by the examination staff.

While the dates for the practical exams have yet to be announced, the revised schedule for the theoretical exams was updated to avoid clashes with the holy month of Ramadan.

The new academic session for schools in Sindh began on April 7, 2025, as per the official announcement, with the college academic year set to start on August 1. Summer and winter vacations will follow the previous schedule, with summer holidays from June 1 to July 31 and winter holidays from December 22 to December 31.