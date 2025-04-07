Pakistan among four countries accounting for nearly half of global maternal deaths, UN report reveals

UNITED NATIONS: A new report from the United Nations has revealed that Pakistan is one of the four countries contributing to nearly half of the 260,000 maternal deaths globally in 2023. Along with Nigeria, India, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Pakistan accounted for almost half of these deaths.

According to the report from UNICEF, WHO, and UNFPA, the total number of maternal deaths in Pakistan was 11,000 in 2023, representing 4.1% of global maternal deaths. Nigeria had the highest number, with 75,000 deaths, while India and DRC had 19,000 each.

Despite a 40% decline in maternal deaths from 2000 to 2023, the report highlighted that aid cuts could jeopardize progress, particularly in regions like sub-Saharan Africa, which still accounts for 70% of maternal deaths.

The report also pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact, with maternal deaths rising by 40,000 in 2021 due to complications from the virus and disruptions in maternity services.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for increased investment in midwives and health workers to combat maternal mortality, especially in vulnerable settings and during crises.