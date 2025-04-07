SHC issues stay on IRSA’s water availability certificate for Cholistan Canal project

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued a stay order against the water availability certificate provided by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) for the construction of canals in Cholistan and Thal.

IRSA had earlier approved the water supply for the Cholistan Canal System project, issuing the certificate to the Punjab government despite opposition from Sindh. The approval granted Punjab access to 450,000 acre-feet of water from the Sutlej River at Sulemanki Headworks, which Sindh claims is an “unfair move” and detrimental to its water rights.

The water availability certificate, dated January 25, was contested by the petitioner’s lawyer, who argued that the formation of IRSA itself was illegal. The lawyer also pointed out that no representative from Sindh had been appointed to IRSA, rendering its decisions unlawful.

During the hearing, the federal government requested additional time to submit its reply. The court directed the government to provide a detailed response by April 18.

The Cholistan Canal project has sparked significant controversy between the federal and provincial governments since the Centre announced plans to construct six canals on the Indus River to irrigate the Cholistan desert. The project has faced strong resistance from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and other Sindh nationalist parties.

According to government sources, the Cholistan Canal project, estimated to cost Rs211.4 billion, aims to bring 400,000 acres of land under cultivation. However, political, religious parties, nationalist groups, and civil society organizations in Sindh have held widespread protests against the plan.

PPP leaders, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, have repeatedly expressed reservations about the project, with Zardari warning of increasing strain on the federation due to unilateral policies. Bilawal has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to abandon the plan, threatening to withdraw PPP’s support from the government if the canal project proceeds.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has also declared that the federal government’s plan will not move forward as long as the PPP remains in power.