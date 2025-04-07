NATIONAL

Salman Ahmad booked under Peca for ‘anti-state propaganda’ over social media posts

By Monitoring Report
Lead singer Salman Ahmed of Pakistan's top rock band "Junoon" performs during the biggest musical event in decades amid opposition by rebels in Srinagar on May 25, 2008. Thousands of violence-weary Kashmiris in the Indian-administered region danced and cheered during a rare performance by a top Pakistani rock band, the biggest musical event in decades. AFP PHOTO/Tauseef MUSTAFA (Photo credit should read TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE : Veteran Pakistani musician Salman Ahmad has been booked under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) for allegedly spreading anti-state propaganda, according to police.

A case was filed at Defence A police station on behalf of the state, with the First Information Report (FIR) accusing Ahmad of sharing a hate-inciting post on social media that spread false information against state institutions. The post, which went viral, was reportedly seen by an on-duty police officer, leading to the registration of the case.

The new amendments to the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, introduced in January 2025, include Section 26(A), which penalizes individuals for spreading “fake news” online. The section carries a punishment of up to three years in prison, a fine of up to Rs2 million, or both, for those found guilty of intentionally spreading false information that may cause unrest.

It’s worth noting that Ahmad was also expelled from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in December 2024 for posting critical remarks about the family of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan. PTI accused Ahmad of causing division and discontent within the party, as well as sharing unwarranted and inflammatory posts on social media.

