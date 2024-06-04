NATIONAL

PTI ready to hold talks with ‘real power’, says Arif Alvi

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Former president and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Dr Arif Alvi said on Tuesday that his party would hold dialogue with the one who has real power to make decisions.

He stated this while responding to a question about the impression that incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan was not in favour of holding dialogue with his political opponents to bring stability to the country.

The statement came after multiple calls from the incumbent government urging the embattled Imran Khan-founded party to hold talks to find a solution to end the political crisis, however, the former ruling party failed to give a clear response so far.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Alvi also said that he has “lost all hope as accountability is impossible in Pakistan”.

He praised the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict in the diplomatic cable case for which he claimed that “the case was lodged for no reason”. As a former head of the state, Dr Alvi maintained that it was prerogative of a prime minister to decide whether to apprise the nation or not regarding a cipher.

The ex-president criticised that the “entire elite class is opposing the accountability or investigation” into the sensitive matters. “I have lost all hope as accountability is impossible in our country,” he added.

“From [former military ruler] Ayub Khan till today, accountability is not our priority. Our people are so sure to see no justice here in Pakistan,” he alleged.

“Pakistan has suffered a major loss due to regime change,” Alvi said referring to the ouster of PTI-led government in April 2022.

He went on to say that the political developments also impacted the national economy by creating uncertainty everywhere which led the local business class to invest abroad.

Previous article
IHC directs ECP to announce LG polls in capital by July 10
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal demands action against deadly street crime

Mustafa Kamal, a prominent leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), on Tuesday urged the government to take decisive action to combat the alarming...

AJK ATC turns down Poet Farhad’s bail petition

Gang of female thieves on the loose at Peshawar’s BRT

Over 100 British artists call on PM candidate Starmer to halt arms sales to Israel

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.