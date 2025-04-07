Govt warns BNP leader Akhtar Mengal with arrest ahead of protest in Quetta

QUETTA: The Balochistan provincial government has announced that it will arrest BNP chief Akhtar Mengal if he attempts to enter Quetta as part of his party’s ongoing protest. Mengal had planned to reach the provincial capital on April 6 to protest against alleged enforced disappearances of political workers and the detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders, including Dr. Mahrang Baloch.

The government had held two rounds of talks with BNP leadership, urging them to hold their protest at Shahwani Stadium instead of marching to Quetta’s red zone. However, the party refused, insisting on continuing its march.

On Saturday, government spokesperson Shahid Rind warned that any violation of Section 144 would lead to strict legal action. He added that the government would respond firmly to any unrest caused by the protest.

Security forces were deployed, and containers were placed along entry routes to prevent the BNP from entering Quetta. On Sunday, Rind warned on social media that Mengal would be arrested if he attempted to enter the city, citing orders issued under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

The government also condemned the BNP’s call to block national highways, describing it as an effort to disrupt daily life.

Meanwhile, BNP leaders reported that law enforcement had fired shells at a gathering of party workers at Sona Khan Chowk, and Mengal claimed his supporters were surrounded by security forces at Lak Pass. In response, the BNP announced further protests across Balochistan, accusing the government of launching a crackdown on their leaders and workers.