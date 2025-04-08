David Beckham’s Alleged Mistress Doubles Down On Affair Allegations Amid Marriage Pressure

Rebecca Loos, David Beckham’s former assistant, is standing firm in her allegations of an affair with the soccer star, insisting that she has “never lied” about their relationship. Despite Beckham’s repeated denials of infidelity, Loos has doubled down on her story, claiming they had sex “a few times” during her time working for him in 2003.

In a recent interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Loos reflected on the bravery of speaking out against one of the most powerful couples in the media. “I have stuck to the truth, I’ve never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing,” Loos asserted. “I’m going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media. And all I had on my side was the truth.”

Loos recounted an incident in 2004, shortly after Beckham moved to Spain to play for Real Madrid, when she says he invited her to his hotel room following a nightclub outing. “He just kept looking at me and I gave in,” she claimed, describing Beckham as having a “charismatic power” that made it difficult to resist.

After the affair rumors surfaced following paparazzi photos of them together, Loos publicly revealed her side of the story. “It’s better that it comes from me and that I have some sort of control,” she explained. “The way he treated me was very unfair, what he was getting away with, and that two-faced life.”

David Beckham, however, has consistently denied the affair, and in the 2023 Netflix docuseries Beckham, he and his wife, Victoria, discussed the toll the media frenzy took on their marriage. “It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage,” David shared, revealing how difficult it was to see his wife hurt by the public speculation.

Loos, who never expected Beckham to directly address her allegations in the series, admitted she was disappointed that Beckham referred to her claims as “ludicrous.” “It just pissed me off even more,” she said. “It makes you want to stand up for yourself and it makes you want to keep coming forward.”