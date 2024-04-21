Entertainment

Prince Harry wants nothing to do with Meghan Markle’s life goals, say experts

By Agencies
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex wave as they leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Experts believe Prince Harry’s life goals do not align with Meghan Markle’s at all, despite them still being married.

These claims and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator Alison Boshoff.

According to the Daily Mail she believes, “Socially, Harry is involved with a group of polo-playing friends — the Los Padres team in Santa Barbara.”

“Old friends in London complain that he has disappeared from their lives.”

But it seems “Meghan has managed to hang onto her ‘pre-Harry’ friends, such as yoga instructor Heather Dorak and Soho House executive Markus Anderson, both of whom joined her for Archie’s birthday in May and went hiking with her the following day.”

Referencing this, Ms Boshoff admitted, “They may still be very much married, but Harry seems happiest at the edge of the spotlight — a few paces behind his wife.”

