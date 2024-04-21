Iranian man returns treasure full of gold and dollars to owner

In a touching display of honesty, an Iranian citizen from Aligudarz, a city in western Iran, exhibited extraordinary integrity by returning a bag filled with gold and dollars to its rightful owner.

Despite facing economic hardships in a country navigating international sanctions and high unemployment rates, the 52-year-old individual remained steadfast in his commitment to honesty, a value instilled in him by his parents.

Discovering the valuable cache while rummaging through a rubbish bin, he recounted to the daily Etemad, “I couldn’t keep the gold and dollars for myself.” He attributed his decision to the moral principles instilled in him since childhood, emphasizing that his parents taught him the importance of returning others’ property when found.

Although he initially held onto the gold and dollars for a few days, he ultimately could not reconcile keeping them for himself, fearing it would compromise his integrity.

Using a bank card found inside the bag, he managed to locate the owner, a woman in her 50s whose grandson had mistakenly discarded the bag, believing it to contain only waste. The returned treasure, valued at approximately 20 billion rials ($31,000), was gratefully received by the owner.

This heartening act of returning the wealth not only highlights the unwavering presence of honesty in the face of adversity but also serves as a reminder of the enduring resilience of human integrity. In a nation grappling with economic challenges, such selfless gestures reaffirm faith in humanity and exemplify the power of moral values in shaping individual actions.