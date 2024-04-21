Sindh CM’s advisor resigns following foiled weapons smuggling attempt

KARACHI: Allah Dino, also known as Babal Khan Bhayo, has resigned from his position as advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah after law enforcement agencies (LEAs) intercepted an alleged weapons smuggling operation from Balochistan to Jacobabad, as reported by The News on Sunday.

In a statement issued prior to his resignation, Bhayo expressed his intention to step down to facilitate a fair and transparent investigation into the failed arms smuggling attempt on Friday.

Bhayo urged CM Shah to accept his resignation immediately and initiate an inquiry into the incident.

The LEAs seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including sub-machine guns, rifles, magazines, and bullets, along with two cellphones and cash from two vehicles—a double-cabin pickup truck and a police vehicle providing escort. The police vehicle was reportedly assigned to Bhayo for security and protocol purposes.

Sindh government sources, cited by The News, stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership had instructed Bhayo to resign in the aftermath of the successful anti-smuggling operation.

Bhayo vehemently denied any involvement in the smuggling attempt, stating that the incident was politicized to tarnish his reputation.

A case has been registered against four smugglers and three policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), under relevant sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act for their alleged role in escorting the smugglers’ vehicle.

Jacobabad SSP Saleem Shah revealed that the anti-smuggling operation was conducted based on intelligence indicating an attempt to transport weapons from Balochistan to Shikarpur for potential use in terrorist activities. The accused have been remanded into custody by an Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) for further investigation.