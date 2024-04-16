Anwar Maqsood brings to life unmatched talent of iconic Moin Akhtar in heart-warming tribute

SHARJAH: Renowned playwright Anwar Maqsood in a stirring theatrical presentation to be held at SCRF Expo Centre Sharjah will pay homage to his lifelong friend and creative collaborator, the iconic Moin Akhtar.

Their shared legacy, spanning over four decades, has left an indelible mark on Pakistan’s entertainment landscape.

A titan of Pakistani theatre and television, Anwar Maqsood brings to life the cherished memories and unmatched talent of Moin Akhtar in a heart-warming tribute. Through a fascinating blend of live performances and multimedia storytelling, audiences will have the unique opportunity to relive the magic of Moin Akhtar’s illustrious career as if transported back in time.

Joined by the renowned media personality, TV host, and accomplished actor Yasir Hussain, the esteemed playwright embarks on a nostalgic journey, reviving cherished memories and unperformed scripts penned for Moin Akhtar. Together, they aim to recreate the enchanting charisma that defined Moin Akhtar’s illustrious career.

Led by the luminary Anwar Maqsood, this unprecedented tribute promises to be a transformative experience, offering a glimpse into the genius and artistry of Moin Akhtar that continues to captivate hearts across generations.

Produced by Bazm-e-Urdu in collaboration with the Sharjah Book Authority, this event guarantees an evening filled with laughter, nostalgia, and sincere tributes. Rehan Khan, the founder of Bazm-e-Urdu, assures attendees of an unforgettable experience as they celebrate the enduring camaraderie and artistic brilliance of Moin Akhtar and Anwar Maqsood.

This tribute will take place at the SCRF Expo Centre Sharjah, as part of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF), a prominent cultural event dedicated to promoting literacy and education among children and young adults. SCRF aims to inspire a love for reading and learning through various activities, workshops, and interactive sessions.

In addition to the live tribute, the presentation will feature a documentary highlighting the life and career of Moin Akhtar, further immortalizing his legacy. Through this theatrical homage, Anwar Maqsood not only celebrates the unparalleled talent of Moin Akhtar but also honors their enduring friendship and artistic collaboration.

Tabish Zaidi, PR Secretary at Bazm-e-Urdu, encourages residents to join the exciting festivities at SCRF24, emphasizing that “Tribute to Moin Akhtar” will be a touching reminder of how entertainment can provide valuable lessons with humor. Join us on 5th May at the SCRF Expo Centre Sharjah for an evening filled with nostalgia, laughter, and heartfelt tributes as we remember and celebrate the legendary Moin Akhtar through the eyes of the equally legendary Anwar Maqsood.