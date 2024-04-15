Punjab CM slashes roti price by Rs4

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Sunday reduced the price of roti across the province, saying the government utilised all option to provide relief to inflation-hit masses.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the first female chief minister announced that the Punjab government has reduced the prices of roti (flat bread made in tandoor) and fixed it at Rs16.

The new price of roti will come into effect immediately.

Maryam Nawaz further said that she had instructed all the district and department concerns to ensure strict implementation of the decision.

Meanwhile, District Commissioner (DC) Lahore issued the notification of the reduction in roti prices.

As per the notification, the price of 100-gram roti is fixed at Rs16, while 120-gram roti will be available at Rs20.

‘Economic indicators getting better’

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Pakistan’s economic indicators getting improved, saying that under the vibrant leadership of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan’s economy has once again started treading on the path of progress.

She said the fruit of economic progress during the tenure of PML-N government were prominently coming to surface, highlighting that the common man would be provided relief with the reduction in electricity tariff and price-hike. “Big international financial institutions including IMF, ADBP are highly acknowledging Pakistan’s economic policies,” the CM said.

She stated, ”Owing to PM Shehbaz Sharif’s economic policies, investors’ confidence is enhancing and for the first time in the history, KSE 100 index of Stock Exchange has crossed 70 thousand psychological barrier.”