Senior citizen trying to deposit hard-earned cash kidnapped and shot dead by bank employee

Muhammad Ibrahim, a 40-year-old resident of Parachinar, KPK, met a tragic fate at the hands of an officer from a reputable bank.

The elderly man visited a local branch to deposit his hard-earned savings, totaling roughly Rs. 57 Lacs, sent by his overseas brothers.

Upon arrival at the bank to open an account, Ibrahim was requested by the Sales Officer, Syed Imran, to visit his house to sign Zakat forms for completing formalities.

However, he became the victim of a brutal assault by the officer, resulting in his demise. Subsequently, the officer deposited the cash into his personal account.

Hours later, following a distressing search, his family and law enforcement authorities, upon reviewing CCTV footage, discovered that he had gone with the officer. His lifeless body was found at the Sales Officer’s residence.

Shockingly, the Officer, Syed Imran, has confessed to committing the reprehensible act, driven by greed.

The incident has triggered outrage on social media, with many blaming the bank for failing to avert this tragedy and calling for justice for Muhammad Ibrahim. The hashtag #justiceformuhammadibrahim has gained momentum online, with the family demanding justice.

Despite the public outcry, the bank has yet to release a statement concerning the incident.