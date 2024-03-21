Former COAS Bajwa ‘threatened’ me with a ‘press conference’: Khwaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday disclosed that he was threatened by the former army chief, General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, with a press conference, to which Asif responded, “go ahead and do it.”

Asif made the revelations while appearing on a private news channel talk show.

This admission came after the host inquired whether the ex-army chief had previously made threats against him.

“He had indeed threatened me before, saying he [Bajwa] said he would conduct a press conference about me, to which I replied, go ahead,” Asif confirmed.

The topic surfaced during the minister’s commentary on his call for former army chief and intelligence chief Faiz Hamid to be brought before the National Assembly to discuss their decision to permit the Taliban’s return.

The conversation took a turn when the host pointed out that the PTI had also denounced the threat made to the defence minister.

Asif maintained that his request to have the former generals briefed on the past administration’s strategy was not disrespectful.

“A couple of years back, we were briefed that allowing the Taliban back into Pakistan would herald a new chapter of peace and fraternity. We were shown a bright scenario, yet look at the current state of the nation.”

Nevertheless, Asif refuted any party directives concerning this matter and stated that his request should not upset anyone.

“If someone is upset by this, I would advise to just let it be,” he stated.

Asif also remarked that election fraud is a political issue, suggesting that if the PTI desires an audit, it should begin with the 2018 elections.

“Bajwa, Faiz cannot appear before parliament”

On the other hand, Law Minister Nazir Tarar asserted on a different talk show of the same private news channel that the former military leaders cannot be summoned to parliament as only elected members are allowed on the floor.

Tarar clarified that while Bajwa and Faiz are not permitted on the parliamentary floor, they could be summoned before the standing committees.