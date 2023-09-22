Mirwaiz calls for dialogue to resolve Kashmir dispute

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference senior leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has called for dialogue to resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a gathering at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today, after his release from over four years of house detention emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir dispute should be seen as a humanitarian issue rather than just a territorial one.

He said the APHC believes that the Kashmir dispute needs to be resolved. Jammu and Kashmir issue can be a territorial issue for many, but for the people of Kashmir it is a humanitarian issue, he added.

The Mirwaiz while reacting to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the Ukraine issue said that Modi was right in saying that the present era is not of war. He said, we too have been advocating for the resolution of J&K issue through dialogue. He said, following the path of peace, we had to bear difficulties, but unfortunately, we were branded as separatists, anti-India and anti-peace. But we don’t have any personal ambition, we only want peaceful resolution of J&K issue, he said. “It is because of our peaceful mission that we continued to appeal for the return of Kashmiri migrants,” he added.

The Mirwaiz termed his house detention as the most difficult period of his life since his father’s assassination in May 1990.

“I was allowed to deliver sermon on the pulpit of Jamia Masjid after 212 consecutive Fridays. People are aware that after August, 04, 2019, I was kept under house detention and I was not being allowed to move out of my home, due to which I couldn’t perform my duties as Mirwaiz” he said.

The Mirwaiz said that after approaching the court, a few police officers visited him yesterday and informed that he is being released and can visit Jamia Masjid tomorrow to offer Friday prayers.

“I cannot utter my sentiments, but it is all because of the prayers of people that I am here again to deliver the sermon,” he said, adding that it was quite difficult for him to stay away from the pulpit for four years.

He said that after August 5, 2019, people have faced difficult times as J&K’s special identity was snatched and was bifurcated in two Union Territories.

“As a Mirwaiz, I have the responsibility to raise the voice for the people. Since Hurriyat Conference continued to raise the voice but the media stopped using our statements. I want to tell my people that it is the time to be patient, to keep faith in the Almighty,” he said.

The Mirwaiz also demanded release of all political prisoners, journalists, lawyers, civil society members and the youth as well.

Earlier, a massive and jubilant crowd of people welcomed the Mirwaiz at the grand mosque. The courtyard of the historic mosque was a sea of colours as people from across Valley adorned the revered leader with garlands made of vibrant flowers.

Meanwhile, various politicians including Omar Abdullah welcomed the release the Mirwaiz.