SC reshuffles administrative officials

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Friday announced reshuffling in its administrative personnel.

The apex court after approval by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa issued notifications regarding transfers.

According to the notification, Amer Saleem Rana, a District & Sessions Judge (grade 21) serving as additional registrar (grade 21) on deputation, has been repatriated to his parent department, the Lahore High Court.

The services of Munawar Ali, a senior civil judge (grade 19), working as deputy registrar (grade 20) on deputation, have been returned to his parent department, the Sindh High Court, Karachi.

In a subsequent notification, Muhammad Akram Soomro, a senior auditor (grade 17) serving as assistant accounts officer (grade 17) on deputation in SC, is slated to return to his parent department, the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues, Islamabad, on September 22, 2023.

Lastly, Muhammad Owais, a senior civil judge-cum-magistrate (grade 19), who had assumed the role of deputy registrar (grade 20) on deputation, is set to return to the Lahore High Court, effective September 22, 2023.