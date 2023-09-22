In UNGA speech, PM Kakar urges world to counter Hindutva fascism

Condemns assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil

Terms Islamophobic attacks as one of major hurdles in global development

Says Pakistan will fully cooperate with UN for a peaceful world

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Friday urged the world to counter all forms of terrorism without discrimination including Hindutva fascism in India.

Addressing the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, he emphasised that the approach against terrorism should encompass addressing the growing menace posed by “far-right and fascist groups, including Hindutva-inspired extremists”.

Condemning the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil, attributing it to Indian agents, he declared his government’s intent to bring this matter to various international fora to reveal the true face of New Delhi.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar addressed the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, today. #PMKakarAtUNGA#UNGA78 pic.twitter.com/7V8GGFIeW9 — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) September 22, 2023

In the opening remarks of his address, PM Kakar emphasised the convergence of global leaders on a “tense and pivotal moment in history,” referring to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and simmering international tensions among major powers.

“We see [the] rise of old and new military and political bloc. Geopolitics is resurging when geo-economics should have primacy,” he said.

The premier reflected on the far-reaching commitments forged during Thursday’s climate summit, all aimed at the realisation of sustainable development goals (SDGs).

He urged for the materialisation of these commitments, emphasising the imperative of rechanneling dormant special drawing rights toward developmental initiatives, alongside the resolution of indebtedness challenges faced by 59 nations entrenched in financial distress.

The prime minister underscored Pakistan’s multifaceted challenges encompassing food security, fiscal stability, and energy resource availability, characterising them as a poignant exemplification of the formidable impact exerted by the confluence of the Covid-19 pandemic, global conflicts, and the pervasive effects of climate change on developing nations.

In this vein, he mourned Pakistan, as one of the countries, most severely affected by the ramifications of climate change.

The premier lamented the catastrophic floods of the previous year, which submerged one-third of the nation, resulting in the tragic loss of 1,700 lives, the displacement of over eight million people, the devastation of critical infrastructure, and economic losses exceeding $30 billion.

“We are gratified by the commitment of over $10.5 billion for the comprehensive plan for recovery, rehabilitation, reconstruction with resilience.”

PM Kakar assured that the government remained steadfast in its dedication to swiftly restore economic stability, bolster foreign exchange reserves and currency strength, enhance domestic revenue generation, and foster substantial domestic and international investments.

On Palestine, the premier lamented the continued cycle of adversity, marked by Israeli military incursions, aerial bombardments, the expansion of settlements, and the forced eviction of Palestinians.

He emphasised that the establishment of lasting peace could only be achieved through the implementation of a two-state solution.

The prime minister called upon the world’s major powers to encourage India to embrace Islamabad’s proposal for mutual restraint in the deployment of strategic and conventional weaponry. He emphasised Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to fostering peaceful relations with all of its neighbouring countries.

He said that peace serves as the bedrock for development and Pakistan was situated within the world’s least economically integrated region. “We believe that regions develop together, therefore, we desire peaceful and productive relations with all neighbours, including India,” he further said.

“The resolution of the Kashmir dispute is crucial to resolve all conflicts between Pakistan and India. The UN should implement its resolutions to resolve the Kashmir dispute.”

He said that India is promoting extremism in the region and RSS terrorists are a threat to Muslims and Christians in India.

The premier said that regional peace is linked to the establishment of peace in Afghanistan. PM Kakar said that humanitarian aid to Afghanistan must be continued.

He added that outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other terrorist outfits are using Afghan soil to launch attacks on Pakistan. He said that Pakistan strongly condemns the cross-border attacks and will continue to take actions indiscriminately against all terrorist groups.

PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar said due to Islamophobia, Muslims around the world are being attacked and the incidents of the Holy Quran desecration are happening. He added that the Islamophobic attacks are one of the major hurdles in global development.

He also condemned the Israeli atrocities on Palestinians. “Pakistan is concerned at Israeli atrocities on Palestinians. The establishment of an independent Palestinian state is necessary for peace.”

“Pakistan will fully cooperate with the UN for a peaceful world. The wars must end to bring peace and prosperity to the world.”

He also demanded to devise a global anti-terrorism strategy.