Promoting The Pashtun Culture

Relying framework is always taken for granted by the people that enables them to lead their lives in harmony with the established standards and their environment. It is like hereditary materials transmitted from one generation to the next. But it has never been static and absorbs many traits of the other global cultures. Culture is the broadest social structure that regulates, determines, shapes and guiding the life patterns, actions, thinking and behaviors of the people. Consequently, people from different cultures behave differently due to different cultural traits and items.

23rd September is the Pashtun Culture Day which is celebrated with great zeal and zest across the globe. The day was marked as Pashtun Culture Day in 2015 in the International Pashto Seminar organized in a local hotel in Quetta by the Pashto Academy Quetta. The objective behind the celebration of the day was attributed to promote Pashtun culture, making it organic and highlighting the real appearance of Pashtun culture to the world. The culture day showcases the originality of Pashtun culture to the world.

Ironically, Pashtun culture has been distorted and stained by the ill-wishers of the Pashtun. On this day seminars and conferences are organized to highlight the cultural characters of the Pashtun society. The speakers shed lights on the Pashto literature, Pashtun history, geography, psychology, civilization, traditions, and customs.

Unlike the image projected and indoctrinated in the minds of the people, the Pashtuns’ culture is a peace and human-loving culture. It respects all the other ethnic groups equally and never remained ethnocentric to criticize the other cultures. The logic behind the specification of 23rd September as a Pashtun culture day is to view all the cultures including Pashtun culture in the same frame, because on this day the equinox is observed where the duration of the night and day remains the same. Hence, other cultures will be dealt with equally without discrimination, as was argued and symbolized by Khair Mohammad Arif, one of the organizers of the seminar.

Pashtun residing in a vast geographical area across the border and the diaspora may have some variation regarding the cultural traits; however, the majority of their cultural items and characters are still the same. In short, Pashtun culture promotes love, unity, diversity, hospitality, and respect for women. It creates mutual harmony and intimacy among the Pashtun folks and gives a message of peace and prosperity to the other cultures.

Pashtun loves music and traditional dance (attan). These are the integral parts of their wedding ceremonies and other contented moments. They have many outstanding and popular singers showing their tendency towards and love for peace. Pashto literature as a part of Pashtun culture has always preached harmony, peace, prosperity and progress. One cannot find any literary piece or folklore that could incite aggression or antagonism.

Unfortunately, in the past few decades, a misutilization of religion has led to Pashtuns being portrayed as rigid, extremist, conservative and, creating misconceptions about their beliefs and values. These traits have never been a part of Pashtun culture but have been imposed which has resultantly sabotaged the true and historical enlightened image of the Pashtun culture. In the Pashtun culture, there is brotherhood, sincerity and care for the neighbours. The guest is regarded as the blessing of God. Hospitality is considered as one of the core values of the culture. The elders socialize their children to respect the elders, to be kind towards others, show good manners, be humble and follow the cultural norms and values strictly.

The Pashtuns are mostly residing in the rural areas, and in this context their culture is very simple. However, since modern technology has diffused, the cultural patterns are witnessing rapid changes which is causing in turn dissonance between the elders and youngsters. The traditional patterns of food, dressing, specific turbans, home structures, ways of interactions, mode of job, wedding ceremonies, and many other things are slowly changing with the global culture. In the Pashtun culture there is respect for women. They have been given many rights as an elder in the family, as a mother and so on. Religion as a part of culture is followed strictly and more or less every issue is viewed in the prism of religion.

Joint family system and extended families are very common and still many Pashtuns favour it. Language as a fundamental source of cultural communication falls under the umbrella of culture. Pashto is a rich language in terms of grammar, vocabulary, proverbs and such like. Much literary work has been done regarding Pashtun culture and literature. UNESCO declared Pashto as one of the fast-growing languages among other languages across the globe. Pashtun culture encompasses a fusion of norms and values, including both individual and broader societal dimensions, which are affirmed and maintained by its adherents across diverse situations. Nanawatai, kambala, truce, tharon, shamla, jirga, Pashtunwali (Pashtun code of conduct) are some very common traits and features of the Pashtun culture.

In Pashtun culture jirga has a significant role. Through jirga one of the parties in a dispute approaches the other’s home with a group of people to forgive him for his wrong act, which is called Nanawatai. The host’s permanent forgiveness and the community’s forgiveness of murderers during jirga meetings are examples of the enlightened side of Pashtun culture.

