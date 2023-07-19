PM Shehbaz, MQM hold discussion on caretaker setup

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) led by Convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday and discussed in detail the matter of formation of caretaker governments besides the overall current political situation in the country.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haque, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal were also part of the delegation.

Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique and Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were present at the meeting.

The meeting was held in connection with the prime minister’s consultations with the allies with respect to the formation of the caretaker governments. During the meeting, the matter of the recent population census also came under discussion.

The delegation paid tribute to the prime minister for personally monitoring the federal government’s ongoing projects in Karachi and ensuring speedy work on a priority basis.

The MQM delegation also praised the premier and his economic team’s efforts in completing the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Notably, PM Shehbaz has continued his marathon meetings to thrash out a consensus on the timing of the upcoming general elections, as well as the shape of the caretaker government that would oversee the polling process.

In a meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held at the PM House, the leaders discussed the overall political situation in the country and consulted about the caretaker set-up.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were also present during the meeting.

According to the sources, it was decided during the meeting that other coalition parties would also be consulted.

Meanwhile, sources have told The Express Tribune that no decision has been taken yet to dissolve the NA, adding that it would come after consultation with the coalition parties.