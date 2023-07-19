Punjab ombudsman intervenes to secure academic future of students

LAHORE: In compliance with the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, Government College University, Faisalabad has allowed 43 affected students of a private Lahore-based educational institution to appear for the Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) examination from a separate institution to continue their studies.

A group of students including Muhammad Waleed, Muhammad Asim, Basma Anees, and others submitted an application to the Office of the Ombudsman saying they were enrolled as DPT students at Premier Institute Chungi Amar Sidhu, Ferozepur Road, Lahore. Their institution was affiliated with Government College University Faisalabad.

Four batches of students were already enrolled in the institution when they took admissions. However, approximately a year later, the college notified them that their affiliation with Government College University Faisalabad has been terminated, putting their academic future at risk.

The students expressed concerns over the academic deadlock between the college and the university, which has brought their education to a standstill and jeopardized their job prospects.

Concerned about their academic future, the students sought assistance from the Office of the Ombudsman to ensure the continuation of their education, considering the time and financial resources they had already invested in their studies.

Upon receiving their application, the advisor of the regional office in Lahore initiated an investigation. Subsequently, the ombudsman’s office intervened to address the issue, granting the affected students permission to take their examinations.

This timely intervention has spared them the loss of a valuable academic year. The students have been allowed to continue their education at alternative colleges in Lahore and proceed with their examinations.

The affected students have thanked the ombudsman office for securing their educational future.