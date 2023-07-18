Teaching freelancing

Considering Pakistan’s dire economic situation and pathetic educational output, a significant reform in Pakistan’s education sector can be a true and effective game-changer.

In contrast to the traditional curricula, it is time to include freelancing, information technology (IT) and such other learnings as essential parts of the curricula right from the primary level of education.

- Advertisement -

This will enable the students to develop these skills right at the start of their academic life that will pave the way for them to earn in foreign currency even before they are out of school. For this plan, the government must also make arrangements for teachers who are trained and have the requisite competence and experience in the relevant fields.

Another measure can be the inclusion of freelancing output in the grading criteria of examinations. It is particularly vital for the traditional society of Pakistan, where children rely on their parents for their education and other expenses.

Moreover, it will also pave the way for realising the dream of economic independence of the women and their contribution to the development of Pakistan. Subsequently, it is also significant for our dwindling economy to overcome its longstanding issues of current account deficit as dollar influx due to these freelancing opportunities will enhance foreign exchange reserves.

This step should be initiated on a war footing, and all the relevant stakeholders, including federal and provincial governments, should play their part.

KASHIF ZAHOOR

LAHORE