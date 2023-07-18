A neglected library

Much has been written in these columns about the lack of libraries in underdeveloped and remote areas across the country. When we have a major library facing neglect in a city like Karachi, one wonders if we should be surprised at all by the shortage of libraries in the country’s far-flung areas.

The renowned Liaquat Memorial Library in Karachi is a case in point. Despite being an old and established major library in the largest city of Pakistan, it sadly depicts a picture of neglect. Just as the city has been facing power loadshedding since decades, the library faces power outages even in this sweltering hot weather.

The library, supposedly a place for seeking knowledge and a sanctuary for countless young scholars, simply struggles to allow the students the peace of mind that is necessary to focus on the process of knowledge acquisition, especially when it is related to academic and professional pursuits. Only those who come to the library know the misery they face in the absence of power supply.

Power outages not only cause discomfort to the students, they cause disruption in library’s normal functioning as well, such as the interruption in essential services, like photocopying facility and audio-visual equipment.

In a world increasingly reliant on technology, the absence of uninterrupted power supply leaves students grappling with unnecessary obstacles, hindering their overall educational advancement. Can we ever imagine a library in the developed world having no electricity? It looks like we are living in the 19th century. It is imperative that prompt action is taken to address the issue.

The authorities concerned should investigate the cause behind the power breakdowns and take measures to rectify the situation. It would be practical if the library has its own backup power arrange- ment, such as generators or alternative energy solutions, like solar panels, to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.

SHAYHAQ JAN

KARACHI