International Gandhara Symposium to strengthen cultural diplomacy, foster interfaith harmony

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is set to host the prestigious international “Gandhara Symposium,” which aims at reviving the ancient Gandhara Civilization and Buddhist heritage in the country.

The event, a first of its kind, will witness the participation of senior monks and scholars from Buddhist-majority countries, fostering cultural diplomacy and eradicating Islamophobia in the South Asian region.

The symposium, titled “Cultural Diplomacy: Reviving Gandhara Civilization & Buddhist Heritage in Pakistan,” will be held in the federal capital and will feature eminent scholars and Buddhist religious leaders from Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Nepal, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and China.

Renowned for its strong historical connections with Buddhism, Pakistan is home to significant remnants of the ancient Gandhara Civilization, including Takshasila (Taxila), Purushapura (Peshawar), Pushkalavati (Charsadda), and numerous archaeological sites scattered across Gilgit Baltistan.

During the reign of Ashoka the Great, the route between Gilgit and Kashmir was established, enabling the spread of Buddhism to China and Tibet through the Gilgit area.

Dr. Ramesh Vankwani, Minister for State and Chairman of the PM’s Taskforce on Gandhara Tourism, expressed the need to showcase Pakistan’s rich history to the world. He emphasized that the working paper for the symposium was prepared in consultation with historians, Buddhism experts, and religious leaders.

The working paper highlights the significance of “Gandhara,” meaning “the land of fragrance,” as one of the most influential centers of Buddhist Civilization. It emphasizes that the archaeological sites, ancient Buddhist monasteries, and Gandhara artifacts hold immense historical, cultural, and religious importance for Buddhists worldwide.

Dr. Vankwani added that these sites are considered sacred by followers of Buddhism, and the symposium aims to explore the “Pathways to Peace” by showcasing Pakistan’s rich Buddhist legacy to the world. Additionally, the symposium seeks to promote religious tourism, projecting a positive image of Pakistan and creating an environment conducive to religious harmony.

It is expected that the symposium will enhance efforts and awareness towards preserving the rich historical and cultural heritage of the Gandhara civilization in Pakistan. Chairman PM’s Taskforce on Gandhara Tourism highlighted the role of the event in dispelling misconceptions between Buddhist-majority countries and Muslim-majority Pakistan, as the world witnesses the rise of hatred and threats to social cohesion.

The visiting delegates will have the opportunity to tour ancient sites, experiencing the hospitality of Pakistan while partaking in religious rituals according to their traditions. This exchange of cultural and religious practices is expected to foster interfaith understanding and strengthen bonds between nations.

The international Gandhara Symposium is poised to be a groundbreaking event, promoting cultural diplomacy, religious tourism, and interfaith harmony. By showcasing Pakistan’s rich Buddhist heritage, the symposium will pave the way for a more inclusive and tolerant world.