Hailey Bieber In Trouble As Selena Gomez Fans Slam Her Over Engagement Reaction

Hailey Bieber has come under fire from Selena Gomez’s fans after reacting to the singer’s engagement announcement. On December 12, Selena shared her exciting news with Benny Blanco by showcasing her diamond engagement ring on Instagram.

Hailey, married to Selena’s former boyfriend Justin Bieber, was one of the first to “like” the post, a gesture that sparked criticism from Selena’s fanbase.

One fan commented, “Don’t congratulate her on her new single, new movie, or makeup release—but engagement, yes lol.” Another wrote, “Hailey is just happy Selena won’t be taking Justin away,” while others accused her of liking the post to draw attention to herself.

The reaction reignites the long-rumored tension between Selena and Hailey, stemming from their connections to Justin Bieber, whom Selena dated from 2010 to 2018. Despite efforts in 2023 to publicly dispel rumors of a feud, including statements from both women on Instagram, speculation persists among fans.

Speaking to Bloomberg’s The Circuit last year, Hailey opened up about the challenges of public narratives surrounding her and Selena. “There’s narratives that exist for me that really hurt my feelings,” she said. “I don’t think this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez… I want to bring people together.”

Selena has yet to comment on the backlash, but her engagement continues to garner widespread support from her fans and celebrity peers. Meanwhile, Hailey’s gesture of support has been met with divided opinions, reflecting the lingering complexities of their public dynamic.