Kate Middleton Still ‘Not Back To Normal’ As She Battles Affects Of Her Cancer Recovery

Kate Middleton is navigating a deliberate and measured return to public life as she continues her recovery from cancer. The Princess of Wales, 42, recently hosted her fourth annual Together at Christmas carol service on December 6 but remains focused on family and health as she adjusts to her evolving royal role.

“She’s not fully recovered, but each time we see her, she’s looking better and better,” said Ailsa Anderson, Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary. Kate’s recent appearances, including welcoming the Amir of Qatar alongside Prince William on December 3, signal a gradual reemergence rather than a full return to her prior pace of royal duties.

In a September video, Kate announced the end of her chemotherapy while emphasizing the challenges of her ongoing journey. “The cancer journey is complex, scary,” she said, adding that her healing process will take time. A family source echoed this sentiment, saying, “She won’t be going back to work in the same way for a long time.”

The Princess’s experience has reshaped her priorities, with a renewed focus on her family. “Life-threatening illnesses bring a reconsideration of priorities,” a royal insider shared. “She is very much in control of her return to public life and is doing what works best for her.”

Amid her recovery, the couple’s roles are shifting as King Charles undergoes treatment for cancer. On December 7, Prince William represented the King at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris and met with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Trump later shared that William spoke warmly about Kate’s recovery and Charles’s determination during his health battle.

Kate has been easing back into family routines, balancing time with her three children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6—and preparing for the holidays. The family is set to join King Charles at Sandringham for Christmas, participating in royal traditions, including the walk to and from church.

Looking ahead, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith suggests that Kate will be strategic about her public appearances. “She will pace herself and focus on engagements she feels passionate about,” Smith said. Behind the scenes, royal advisors are mindful not to overload her schedule, allowing flexibility for unexpected challenges.

While her recovery journey continues, Kate’s resilience is evident. A close family friend noted, “She is not back to normal, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”