Timothée Chalamet Praises Bob Dylan Ahead of New Film A Complete Unknown | Watch

imothée Chalamet appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday to promote his upcoming film A Complete Unknown, in which he portrays music legend Bob Dylan. During the interview, Chalamet described Dylan as a cultural icon comparable to Mick Jagger and Elvis Presley, praising his artistry and influence.

“Dylan isn’t just a musician—he’s an institution,” Chalamet said. “He was sensitive enough to be great and smart enough to protect it,” he added.

The film, set to release next year, focuses on Dylan’s controversial transition to electric guitar at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965, a pivotal moment in his career. Chalamet spoke about the challenges of embodying such a legendary figure, including learning to play guitar, harmonica, and adopting Dylan’s distinctive vocal style.

The Late Show segment has further heightened anticipation for A Complete Unknown, with critics and fans eager to see Chalamet’s portrayal of one of music’s most enduring figures. The biopic, directed by James Mangold, is set to hit theaters in 2025.