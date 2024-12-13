King Charles Releases Important Statement After Palace’s Maid Arrest

The royal family was hit with a big tragedy days before Christmas.

According to The Sun, Buckingham Palace’s maid was arrested for violently behaving at a party by security forces.

Royal staff members partied at the Palace till 4 pm, however, no incident took place at that time.

Later, the group of around 50 people including the woman, who was arrested for misbehaving, arrived at All Bar One to grab drinks.

As the source, “The group walked in and this one girl just got hysterical. She started smashing glasses and abusing our staff members, so we had to call the police.”

“I’ve never seen one person get that crazy during a night out. She was on another level,” an insider revealed.

The media outlet reported that the police arrested the Palace’s 24-year-old maid on “suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly.”

The police spokesperson shared, “She was taken into custody and released the following evening having been given a penalty notice for disorder.”

Soon after the incident, King Charles’ office issued a statement, stating that proper action would be taken.

The statement reads, “We are aware of an incident outside the workplace involving a number of Household staff who had previously attended an early evening reception at the Palace.”

“While this was an informal social gathering, not an official Palace Christmas party, the facts will be fully investigated, with a robust disciplinary process followed in relation to individual staff and appropriate action taken.”