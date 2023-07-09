Punjab govt decides to challenge release of May 9 rioters on bail

Caretaker CM says govt will take terrorism cases against miscreants to logical conclusion

LAHORE: The Punjab government Saturday decided to file appeals against the release of May 9 riots accused on bail with Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi vowed that the law will reach to the miscreants no matter, how much elusive they are.

A meeting presided over by Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Saturday reviewed progress of action against the miscreants involved in the May 9 tragedy.

The meeting decided to challenge the release of May 9 accused who were granted bail by the courts. CM Naqvi took serious notice of not holding the identification parade of 171 miscreants. He ordered to complete the identification parade as soon as possible.

He also directed the authorities to arrest main fugitive miscreants involved in the May 9 violence. He asked the law officers concerned to proceed cases against the rioters in a professional manner and make the prosecution manner more effective. He ordered the law personnel to pursue the criminals.

“No matter, how much elusive the miscreants are, law will reach them. The May 9 attack was an attack on the foundation of Pakistan. All the rioting, torching and vandalism was carried out after a thorough planning. The heinous game played by miscreants is an unpardonable crime. Terrorism was carried out under the garb of politics. We will take the terrorism cases to their logical conclusion,” the chief minister resolved.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Chief Secretary, Punjab Advocate General, the Punjab IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Ministry Additional Chief Secretary, Lahore CCPO, Secretary Prosecution, Additional IG Special Branch, CTD Additional IG, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and other concerned officials.

The investigation agencies on Friday submitted a probe report of the May 9 tragedy to the higher authorities.

According to police, a detailed report was prepared regarding the arrest and investigation made in connection with the Jinnah House attack case and it was submitted to the higher authorities.

According to the report, five cases were registered in Sarwar Road police station under the terrorism sections and inspector-rank officers were investigating the cases of terrorism.

The report said that two people were killed and 64 policemen were injured in the same cases. It further said that 430 accused were arrested in these five cases.

All the cases are still being investigated, the report added. According to the report, 49 nominated accused were arrested through footage identification, while 330 unknown persons were arrested in the terrorism cases.

Seventy-four accused were discharged after the identification parade, and 27 cases were registered under other provisions in the Cantt Division, the report concluded.