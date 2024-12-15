Pakistan takes pride in friendship with Saudi Arabia: Naqvi

Interior Minister meets Saudi Minister of State for Interior Dr Khalid Mohammed Abdullah Al Battal

Visits Saudi Arabia’s Public Security Police Headquarters in Riyadh

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Saudi Minister of State for Interior Dr Khalid Mohammed Abdullah Al Battal here on Sunday.

On his arrival, he was warmly welcomed by the Saudi Minister of State for Interior Dr. Khalid Mohammed Abdullah Al Battal and Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations were discussed in detail.

Mohsin Naqvi felicitated the Saudi leadership and the people on being awarded the hosting rights for the 2034 FIFA World Cup and expressed good wishes for the event.

He said that Saudi Arabia is a brotherly Islamic country and Pakistan’s most trusted friend, adding that Pakistan takes pride in this friendship.

The Interior minister further stated that Saudi Arabia has always shown immense love and sincerity towards Pakistan.

He also appreciated Mohsin Naqvi appreciated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s vision of 2030 which paves the way for achieving progress and prosperity.

The Saudi Minister of State for Interior said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are enjoying very close and cordial relations.

He expressed the hope that important meetings with Saudi officials during the visit of Interior Minister will further enhance ties between the two countries.

Naqvi visits Saudi Arabia’s Public Security Police Headquarters

Later, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Saudi Arabia’s Public Security Police Headquarters in Riyadh on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Security chief Lt. Gen. Mohammed AlBassami welcomed the Pakistani interior minister to the headquarters.

Naqvi visited different departments of Saudi Arabia’s state-of-the-art Public Security Headquarters. He also visited Saudi Arabia’s Safe City Centre and had a closer look at Saudi Arabia’s anti-crime system equipped with the latest technology.

During the meeting, Naqvi and AlBassami agreed to make the joint task force between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia functional soon. Naqvi said that he was happy to see Saudi Arabia’s excellent public security system. He said the two countries can benefit from each other’s experience by promoting cooperation in the field of police training.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi said that Pakistan is setting up a special protection unit for the security of diplomats.

At the briefing, Naqvi was informed that Saudi Arabia has developed a system through artificial intelligence to curb crimes and road accidents. He was informed that special forces are deployed by Saudi Arabia at the time of Hajj and Umrah. He was also informed that the Public Security Headquarters controls all the special forces in Saudi Arabia.