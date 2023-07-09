NATIONAL

Pervaiz Elahi moves LHC to get B class in jail

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Pervaiz Elahi Saturday filed a petition in Lahore High Court again seeking provision of B Class in the jail.

In the petition, Pervaiz Elahi pleaded that a better class in jail is his legal right which was given to him earlier on the court’s order but the jail authorities took all the facilities back including the air conditioner.

The PTI president requested that the court issues an order to provide him with AC, food from his home and other facilities including medicines and treatment.

Pervaiz Elahi nominated the Punjab Chief Secretary, Additional Home Chief Secretary, the Inspector General of Prisons, and Superintendent Jails as respondents in the petition.

It was stated that the petitioner is 78 years old and has been suffering from heart ailments, arguing that better facilities in prison was necessary for his health.

 

