NATIONAL

Court grants extension of bail to Qureshi in protests case

By Staff Report
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses a media briefing in Islamabad on August 24, 2018. - Qureshi denied that the issue of terrorism had been discussed between the US secretary of state and the new Pakistani prime minister in a phone call, in which the US State Department on August 23 said the US diplomat pressed the new Pakistani head of state to take "decisive action" against "terrorists" operating in Pakistan. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad granted an extension of bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deputy chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi until July 15 in the May 9 protests case.

The court proceedings, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Syed Muhammad Haroon Shah, took place on Tuesday, with Qureshi personally appearing to request the extension.

The case pertains to an incident registered at Kahna police station in Lahore.

However, due to the absence of Qureshi’s lawyer, Ali Bukhari, the scheduled arguments could not proceed as planned. Consequently, the court decided to extend the former foreign minister’s bail and adjourned the hearing of the case until July 15.

Following the court proceedings, Qureshi addressed the media outside the court, expressing concerns about Pakistan’s financial situation.

He acknowledged the temporary relief provided by securing a nine-month standby loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has mitigated the immediate risk of default.

However, he raised questions about the future and expressed uncertainty regarding the nation’s financial stability in the coming months.

Previous article
PMD anticipates monsoon rainfall across Pakistan
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Polish mountaineer dies on ‘killer mountain’

SKARDU: A Polish mountaineer has died after summiting the world's ninth-highest peak, officials said Tuesday, becoming the first casualty reported in Pakistan's climbing season. The...

Pakistan’s UN envoy tipped as new ambassador to US

IHC asks lower court to reconsider refusal to dismiss Toshakhana case

UN talks aim to harness AI power and potential

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.