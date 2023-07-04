Court grants extension of bail to Qureshi in protests case

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad granted an extension of bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deputy chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi until July 15 in the May 9 protests case.

The court proceedings, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Syed Muhammad Haroon Shah, took place on Tuesday, with Qureshi personally appearing to request the extension.

The case pertains to an incident registered at Kahna police station in Lahore.

However, due to the absence of Qureshi’s lawyer, Ali Bukhari, the scheduled arguments could not proceed as planned. Consequently, the court decided to extend the former foreign minister’s bail and adjourned the hearing of the case until July 15.

Following the court proceedings, Qureshi addressed the media outside the court, expressing concerns about Pakistan’s financial situation.

He acknowledged the temporary relief provided by securing a nine-month standby loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has mitigated the immediate risk of default.

However, he raised questions about the future and expressed uncertainty regarding the nation’s financial stability in the coming months.