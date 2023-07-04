Imran, wife summoned by NAB

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has called upon Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Maneka as part of the investigations into the Toshakhana case and a £190 million British property.

Khan has been summoned by the NAB to provide records of all state gifts received during the Toshakhana investigation. The notice reads that a total of 108 gifts were received by him from Toshakhana, and he has been instructed to bring the received gifts and their receipts.

Additionally, Maneka has also been summoned by NAB investigators in relation to the property. She has been asked to bring the Al-Qadir Trust agreement and information about donors.

It is worth noting that both Khan and Maneka had previously provided written assurances to the anti-corruption watchdog regarding their appearances. However, they had failed to appear during their last scheduled appearances before the NAB.