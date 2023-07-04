Top GB court disqualifies PTI chief minister over ‘fake degree’

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan, a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, was disqualified by the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court on Tuesday, in response to a petition accusing him of obtaining a license from the regional body of lawyers based on a “fraudulent degree.”

A three-judge bench delivered the verdict after considering the petition seeking the disqualification of Khan.

The petitioner, Ghulam Shahzad Agha, a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, had raised concerns about the authenticity of Khurshid’s law degree and called for his disqualification under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Representing the petitioner, counsel Amjad Hussain argued that Khan’s degree had not been properly verified by the University of London, and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) had deemed it to be counterfeit.

More details to follow