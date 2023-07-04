PMD anticipates monsoon rainfall across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain accompanied by strong winds and thundershowers, with isolated heavy rainfall, in several areas including Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, the Potohar region, and upper Punjab.

In contrast, the rest of the country can expect hot and humid weather conditions over the next 24 hours. On Tuesday morning, temperatures were recorded in major cities across Pakistan.

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad reported temperatures of 24 degrees Celsius, while Lahore and Peshawar recorded 28 degrees Celsius. Quetta saw temperatures around 26 degrees Celsius, Gilgit at 19 degrees Celsius, and Murree at 15 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecast for the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir indicates cloudy weather with a possibility of rain, wind, and thundershowers in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Baramulla, Leh, and Shopian.

Temperatures in the region were recorded as follows: Srinagar, Pulwama, and Baramulla at 19 degrees Celsius, Jammu at 25 degrees Celsius, Leh at 12 degrees Celsius, and Anantnag and Shopian at 18 degrees Celsius.