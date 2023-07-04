Sharif urges SCO to fight terrorism, recession

— Afganistan, food and fuel shortages under discussion at Eurasian group meeting

— Iran to join, Belarus to take first step as SCO seeks to expand influence

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said China, India, Iran, Russia and central Asian countries should jointly fight terrorism and recession, and tackle global challenges such as climate change.

Sharif was addressing the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Tuesday as the Eurasian political and security group seeks to expand its influence by accepting Iran as a member.

The virtual meeting was hosted by India, which holds the presidency of SCO this year, and attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and leaders of four central Asian countries as well as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Sharif emphasised the importance of seizing the opportunity presented by the SCO to achieve shared goals for peace and prosperity in the region. He stressed that regional connectivity and investment should be prioritised as vehicles for promoting peace and stability.

Highlighting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Sharif emphasized its potential to drive progress and development in the region.

Addressing the issue of terrorism and extremism, the prime minister called for a united front against these challenges. He urged all SCO countries to fight terrorism with vigour and determination, condemning all forms of terrorism, including state-sponsored terrorism.

Sharif underscored the importance of avoiding diplomatic point-scoring and emphasized that all acts of terrorism should be condemned unequivocally.

Sharif also highlighted the need for stability in Afghanistan, saying the country’s stability is critical to achieving common objectives. He drew attention to the dire humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown in Afghanistan, emphasizing the urgency of corrective measures by the interim Afghan government and the international community.

Regarding climate change, the prime minister emphasized the need for global solidarity and immediate action to address climate-induced disasters. He mentioned Pakistan’s own experience with flash floods, which resulted in significant loss of life and economic damages.

Sharif called for poverty alleviation as a priority in the face of the economic recession.

The prime minister also addressed the issue of Islamophobia, stressing the importance of peace and communal harmony. He urged adherence to UN Security Council resolutions to settle issues amicably, emphasizing the need for timely action.

Formed in 2001 by China and Russia, with former Soviet central Asian states as members and joined later by India and Pakistan, the eight-member SCO seeks to counter Western influence in Eurasia.

Iran is due to join as the ninth member on Tuesday and Belarus will sign a memorandum of obligations which will lead to its membership later.

When both countries, which have observer status and close ties to Moscow, are accepted as members of the SCO it will expand the grouping’s western flank in both Europe and Asia.

— With input from Reuters