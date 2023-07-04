Pakistan, China collaborate to revolutionise silage harvesting and processing

BEIJING: China and Pakistan have agreed to intensify their collaboration in exploring a new approach to silage harvesting and processing in Pakistan.

During a meeting held last Wednesday in Lanzhou, China, both sides expressed their commitment to advancing joint research and commercialisation efforts related to small and medium-sized silage harvesting equipment in China’s mountainous and hilly regions, as well as in Pakistan.

As part of China’s support to Pakistan’s livestock sector, several initiatives were announced during the meeting. China will establish a test and demonstration base, donate agricultural machinery and equipment worth ¥1.5 million, and provide training for a professional team dedicated to research and development (R&D) and design of silage harvesting and processing machinery.

Additionally, a group of technicians will be trained for the operation, use, and maintenance of the machinery in Pakistan.

The project, led by Gansu Academy of Mechanical Sciences Co., Ltd., aims to enhance the mechanisation, efficiency, and economic benefits of Pakistan’s agricultural production, as well as improve the export competitiveness of its silage.

Since its launch in 2018, the project team has focused on studying key technologies suitable for silage harvesting and processing in Pakistan, such as the sealing reliability of wrap film, mechanical properties of wrap film, and shearing characteristics of corn.

Significant progress has been made, with the development of four types of harvesting and processing equipment designed for silage production under various conditions in both mountainous and plain areas of Pakistan. These include silage harvesting equipment, mounted silage harvesters, efficient silage processing machinery, and silage strapping press balers.

Two production lines were designed to cater to small-scale silage production in mountainous and hilly areas, as well as large-scale silage production in plain areas, aligning with the requirements of silage production.

Muhammad Ismail, an ecosystem specialist at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), emphasised the benefits of agricultural mechanisation. He said that mechanisation on farms reduces costs by enabling the efficient use of resources such as water, seeds, pesticides, and fertilisers. It also minimises spoilage and harvest losses.

Following the meeting, Pakistani experts visited the agricultural machinery and equipment production base of Gansu Academy of Mechanical Sciences Co., Ltd., where they had the opportunity to view and learn about the agricultural machinery and equipment that will be demonstrated and promoted in Pakistan.