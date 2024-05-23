After Ponting, Flower also not interested in coaching India

Former Zimbabwe cricketer, Andy Flower, has made it clear that he has no intention of applying for the position of head coach for the Indian cricket team.

Following his team’s exit from the IPL playoffs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s coach has confirmed his decision at a press conference.

“I haven’t applied. I won’t be applying. I am happy with my involvement in the franchise game at the moment,” Flower said.

“It’s intriguing work, and I am fortunate to collaborate with some fantastic organizations, which I am thoroughly enjoying right now,” he further added.

Similarly, Ricky Ponting has also withdrawn from the list of potential candidates for the Indian head coach position. Ponting, who coached Delhi Capitals during IPL 2024, revealed that he had discussed the possibility during the tournament. Nonetheless, he has declined the opportunity, citing the incompatibility with his current lifestyle and the inability to continue his IPL involvement if he were to take on a full-time coaching role with the Indian team.

It is worth noting that the BCCI’s invitation for applications came as Rahul Dravid’s tenure is set to end following the T20 World Cup in June.