31,057 Pakistani Hajj pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

By Staff Report

RIYADH: The arrival of Pakistani pilgrims in the holy land of Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj 2024 rituals, is continuing.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, said that so far, 31,057 intending pilgrims have arrived in Madinah Munawwarah through 126 flights under the government scheme.

Besides, more than 2,000 pilgrims have reached Makkah Mukarramah under the private Hajj 2024 scheme.

From the airport, the passengers were transported to residential buildings located in Markazia, just a 15-20 minute walk from Masjid e Nabvi and Roza-e-Rasool (SAW), via luxurious buses.

Furthermore, the direct flights from Pakistan to Jeddah will commence from May 24 (tomorrow).

