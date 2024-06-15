Russia-Ukraine conflict: China urges U.S. to stop ‘unacceptable smears’

UNITED NATIONS: China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations on Friday urged the United States to stop using the Ukraine issue as an excuse to smear China.

Geng Shuang said the U.S. side has spread the lie that China has supported Russia in its war efforts. “This is unacceptable,” he told a UN Security Council briefing on arms supplies to Ukraine.

China is neither the creator of the crisis in Ukraine, nor a party to it, he said, adding that China has always been pushing for a political settlement and for peace talks.

China has not provided lethal weapons to any party to the conflict, and has always strictly controlled dual-use items, Geng stressed.

He said that economic and trade cooperation between China and Russia complies with WTO and market rules, is not targeted against any third party and does not run counter to international law.

“As a matter of fact, since the outbreak of the war, the trade between the U.S. and Russia has also never stopped,” said Geng.

“This is nothing but hyping up,” he said. “It is an attempt to divert people’s attention on the conflict and creating differences.”

China urges the U.S. to stop using the Ukraine issue as an excuse to smear China and to impose unilateral sanctions and unreasonable suppression on Chinese companies, he said.

Geng also urged the U.S. to make real and positive efforts to end the war and restore peace.