‘NPC Protest’: PTI’s Shoaib Shaheen, 80 others charged with vandalism, murder, robbery

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Police On Saturday registered a case against PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen and 80 others over a violent protest outside the National Press Club (NPC).

Under the registered case, 10 people have been arrested, and the case will be sent to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Islamabad.

As per details, the case was registered against the PTI leaders, including Amir Mughal, Ali Bukhari, and others under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), and charges of attempted murder, robbery, and vandalism.

According to the police, the protesters clashed with the police, snatched weapons, and damaged public property. The protesters, led by Shoaib Shaheen, Amir Moghal, and Ali Bukhari, had gathered outside the National Press Club to protest against the government.

The case was registered at Kohsar police station on the complaint of the police, including charges of attempted murder and robbery.

According to the case, the protesters snatched a tear gas gun from an officer and engaged in scuffles with the police.

The protesters tore the uniform of a sub-inspector and snatched a tear sheet from another officer as per the FIR.

It also said that the protesters blocked the road, stopping traffic, and violated Section 144.

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were booked for allegedly delivering anti-state speeches and inciting people against the state.

As many 28 leaders of the PTI, including Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh, MNAs – Shehryar Afridi, and Shandana Gulzar were booked on the charges of sedition, inciting the public, and spreading chaos.

The case was registered at the Bostan police station on the complaint of Levies officer Abdul Ghani. PTI Balochistan chapter leaders, inlcuidng Sherief Tokhi, Abdul Bari Kakar, Jahangir Rind, Mir Ashfaq, Nawabzada Sharif, Moazzam Buut, Mahwish Janjua, Abdul Bari, Khurshid Ahmed, Rahim Kakar, Ateeq Kakar, and others have also been named in the FIR.