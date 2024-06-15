CJP rules out Imran’s audio leaked from Supreme Court

Justice Minallah says, audio leak contains talks made during an open court

ISLAMABAD: After quizzing the Supreme Court staff, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa has said that the audio conversation purportedly featuring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and judges was not leaked from the apex court.

The top judge said he had inquired the IT staff who apprised that there were some voices in the audio which did not belong to the top court.

The conversation between the PTI founder and judges during second hearing of a case pertaining to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment was leaked which was widely shared on social media platforms.

Nevertheless, Justice Athar Minallah, asked what the issue was even if the audio was leaked as the dialogues were made during an open court.

It should be noted that during the first hearing of the NAB amendment case, a picture of Imran from Courtroom No 1 was leaked, as the former prime minister appeared in the court via a video link from Adiala Jail. The image quickly went viral on social media.

PAS oath-taking

On Friday, newly elected Press Association of Supreme Court (PAS) cabinet members were sworn in by Justice Isa, at the Supreme Court’s Judges Block. Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, together with Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Athar Minallah, and Naeem Akhtar Afghan, were present on this occasion.

The new PAS cabinet is composed of the following members: President Mian Aqeel Afzal, Vice President Ghulam Nabi Yousafzai, Finance Secretary Raja Basharat, Ikramullah Joya, Asia Kausar, Mian Abid Nisar, and General Secretary Imran Waseem.

Afterwards, the chief justice and other judges had a casual discussion with PAS members.

The chief justice said that in the past he also used to write, adding that his mother Saeeda Qazi Isa also wrote articles.

He showed copies of an English daily newspaper which had published his articles. At that time it was written after much research, the CJP said but added that it’s easy these days, just pick up the phone and say what you have to say.

The chief justice said that court reporting is very difficult work, adding that sometimes court reporters describes background in their stories which they (judges) have forgotten.

Justice Isa recalled that he first compiled media laws and published them in a book form.

The CJP said that the Lahore High Court wrote 627 paragraphs in the decision of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case while the Supreme Court wrote 963 paragraphs, adding that in criminal cases, there may not be such a long decision.

He said that as Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case had been decided, so an opinion can be given on it now.

During the conversation, the chief justice shared some sentences from a book titled “First You Write a Sentence”.

“Good writing requires a cool eye and an open heart,” he read out a sentence from the book besides quoting another sentence, “Reading is also important to write well.”