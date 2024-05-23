Government considering shutting down social media platforms that don’t have offices in Pakistan

The federal government is reportedly mulling over a social media regulation policy that would not allow any social media platform to operate in the country unless they had an official presence within Pakistan. This was reported by a private news outlet citing government sources.

As per the report, sources have indicated that new regulations are being finalized to control social media, and legislation may be introduced to provide a legal framework.

The government has already banned X, formerly Twitter, in Pakistan. However, the prime minister, federal ministers, ministries, and the general public continue to use the service through proxies. There are concerns that the ban may be extended to other platforms as well.

The government has already proposed amendments to the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 and formed a committee after the federal cabinet did not approve the amendments.

The committee will review PECA and seek political consensus on the proposed amendments by consulting all stakeholders.

The committee is chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah and includes Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Senator Sherry Rehman, Nawabzada Khalid Magsi, and Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan.

These developments coincide with the Punjab government’s approval of the highly controversial “Punjab Defamation Bill-2024” by the provincial assembly.

Over 80 civil society organizations and journalists have signed a petition to reject the bill. Journalist groups have described the Punjab Defamation Bill (2024) as a severe violation of the fundamental rights to freedom of expression and press freedom. They have labeled the bill as a draconian and regressive tool aimed at suppressing dissent and criticism, particularly targeting journalists and the public.

The bill’s provisions, such as allowing defamation actions without proof of actual damage and imposing hefty fines, are seen as legal intimidation tactics. By replacing district courts with tribunals, the bill creates opportunities for undue interference, according to journalist bodies.